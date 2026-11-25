Dubai: Long before sunrise on Wednesday, hundreds of Pakistanis gathered in an auditorium in Islamabad, many having gone without sleep. As their national anthem rang out and a rocket lifted off thousands of kilometres away in China, cheers erupted across the packed hall.

For Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who became the first Pakistani to reach Earth’s orbit and the first foreign astronaut to enter China’s Tiangong space station, the journey was about something far greater than personal achievement.

“I am not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulders, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis,” he said ahead of his historic flight, Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s space programme began in 1961, with its first rocket, Rehbar-1, launched the following year. The country has launched six satellites in the past 30 months, but Wednesday’s achievement marked a new chapter in its space ambitions.

“To every child who is watching while I am in orbit, just look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams,” he said, according to Dawn..

Ali also promised his family that when he looked back at Earth from space for the first time, he would search for the light of their home before looking at anything else.

“No matter how far I fly, we will still share the same Moon, and I will still be looking back at the same Earth,” he said.

For Ali, too, reaching space is only the beginning. He hopes his journey will pave the way for more Pakistani astronauts and future joint missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.