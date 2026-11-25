From emotional scenes in Islamabad to a message for children, a nation celebrates
Dubai: Long before sunrise on Wednesday, hundreds of Pakistanis gathered in an auditorium in Islamabad, many having gone without sleep. As their national anthem rang out and a rocket lifted off thousands of kilometres away in China, cheers erupted across the packed hall.
A 40-year-old Pakistan Air Force pilot was carrying their dreams into space.
For Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who became the first Pakistani to reach Earth’s orbit and the first foreign astronaut to enter China’s Tiangong space station, the journey was about something far greater than personal achievement.
“I am not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulders, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis,” he said ahead of his historic flight, Dawn reported.
China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft, carrying Ali and Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, successfully docked with the space station three hours and 38 minutes after lifting off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China.
The three astronauts were welcomed aboard Tiangong by the crew of the earlier Shenzhou-23 mission.
At the headquarters of Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), scientists, students and officials waved Pakistani and Chinese flags as they watched the launch at 5.18am Pakistan time.
“I feel goosebumps just seeing the launch,” Zainab Abbasi, a physics and astronomy student, told AFP.
“I could have never imagined that so soon in my life I would see a Pakistani astronaut go to space.”
Suparco chief Muhammad Yousaf Khan had initially worried that the early morning launch would attract few spectators. Instead, every seat in the auditorium was occupied.
Speaking to Geo News, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed hope that the historic mission would inspire young Pakistanis to pursue careers in space science.
“This is just the beginning, not the end,” he said.
Pakistan’s space programme began in 1961, with its first rocket, Rehbar-1, launched the following year. The country has launched six satellites in the past 30 months, but Wednesday’s achievement marked a new chapter in its space ambitions.
Pakistani adventurer Namira Salim travelled into space on a commercial suborbital flight in October 2023. Ali, however, is the first Pakistani to reach Earth’s orbit.
Ali’s journey into space followed a rigorous selection and training process that began after Pakistan and China signed a cooperation agreement in February 2025.
More than 50 candidates were screened, with 19 travelling to China for further assessments.
Two candidates eventually made the final selection: Ali from the Pakistan Air Force and Khurram Daud from the Pakistan Navy.
Their gruelling training, which included centrifuge tests and underwater exercises, lasted around seven months. Ali was ultimately selected for the mission, with Daud designated as his backup.
Perhaps the most poignant moments came before Ali left Earth, when he addressed Pakistani children and spoke about his family.
“To every child who is watching while I am in orbit, just look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams,” he said, according to Dawn..
Ali also promised his family that when he looked back at Earth from space for the first time, he would search for the light of their home before looking at anything else.
“No matter how far I fly, we will still share the same Moon, and I will still be looking back at the same Earth,” he said.
Ali will spend approximately one week aboard Tiangong as a payload specialist, conducting four Pakistani scientific experiments selected from more than 300 proposals submitted by universities across the country.
The experiments include cultivating microalgae as a potential source of food and oxygen for future space missions, studying the effects of spaceflight on quinoa seeds and testing self-healing materials for spacecraft.
The research also has relevance to Pakistan’s long-term challenges involving food security and climate change.
Ali is expected to return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.
The achievement sparked an outpouring of national pride, with Pakistanis expressing hope that Ali’s journey would inspire greater investment in education, science and technology.
“Nation needs more encouraging news like this,” a reader commented on Dawn’s coverage of the historic mission.
Another reader, Umair, said seeing a Pakistani astronaut in space would have seemed an impossible dream a decade ago.
The celebrations also transcended national borders, with congratulatory messages pouring in from neighbouring India.
“Congratulations to the whole nation of Pakistan from your neighbour!” wrote a reader named Ananthamurthy.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the mission as a journey belonging to the entire nation, particularly its young people and scientists.
President Asif Ali Zardari invoked the words of Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal — “Sitaron se aagay jahan aur bhi hain” (Beyond the stars, there are other worlds) — urging young Pakistanis to pursue scientific discovery and innovation.
Pakistan’s ambitions extend beyond Wednesday’s achievement, with a Pakistani-built lunar rover expected to travel aboard a Chinese mission around 2028.
For Ali, too, reaching space is only the beginning. He hopes his journey will pave the way for more Pakistani astronauts and future joint missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.
Back in Islamabad, Amna Ijaz Aziz of the Institute of Space Technology was already imagining a future in which Pakistani schoolchildren would learn about Ali’s achievement in their classrooms.
“You’ve made history for all of us,” she told AFP.