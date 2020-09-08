Pakistani politician, Sheikh Rasheed, who is the current Federal Minister for Railways in the country claimed to be “possessed” by a “soul” at the launch ceremony of his book on September 6, adding that he makes accurate predictions because of his supernatural powers.
Rasheed made the comment while speaking at the press conference for his autobiography titled: ‘From Lal Haveli to the United Nations’.
See more
- Pictures: Heavy rains in Pakistan kill 90, disrupt life in Karachi
- From Maya Ali to Minal Khan, most jaw-dropping weight-loss transformations in Pakistan entertainment
- In Pictures: Pakistan tourists flock to major spots
- Beyond borders: India and Pakistan share a beautiful camaraderie with unique bonds of culture, food and films
The minister said that a “soul” possesses him, giving him his “powers” that supposedly lead him to make accurate predictions.
During his speech, he admitted that people make fun of his predictions, so he had to come clean about the “source of his power”, as per Pakistani media reports.
“I am revealing it today that I’m possessed by supernatural forces,” he said during his speech.
One of the speakers at the launch and special guest at the event, Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar, openly acknowledged Rasheed’s abilities.
Sarwar said that Sheikh Rasheed had predicted he would enter Pakistani politics 40 years ago.