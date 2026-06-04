Elon Musk lauds Pakistan, says West should emulate its justice system

“Bravo Pakistan! This is what we should be doing in the West,” Musk wrote after the court dismissed the convicts’ appeals and upheld the punishments imposed by a trial court.

The case stems from a brutal attack on a French woman travelling with her children on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway in September 2020. After her vehicle broke down, she was assaulted by armed men in an incident that sparked nationwide outrage and renewed scrutiny of public safety and law enforcement.

The Lahore High Court upheld the death sentences awarded to both men for rape. It also maintained other punishments handed down by the trial court, including prison terms and fines linked to robbery, abduction and other offences.

According to prosecutors, the investigation relied on the victim’s identification of the suspects, DNA evidence linking one accused to the crime scene and mobile phone records that helped investigators track the second suspect.

In addition to the death penalty, the court imposed 14-year prison terms and fines of Rs250,000 each for robbery. The convicts were also sentenced to life imprisonment for abducting the victim’s children and five years in prison for damaging her vehicle.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.