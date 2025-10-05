The film won in the Global Voices Category , triumphing over more than 500 international submissions. The award was announced during the Jackson Wild Awards Gala in the United States, where over 200 global judges reviewed 1,000 hours of media before selecting the winners, according to Dawn.

Dubai: Pakistani filmmaker Jawad Sharif has made history as his film Moklani: The Last Mohanas clinched the country’s first-ever award at the prestigious Jackson Wild Media Awards, one of the world’s most respected platforms celebrating excellence in environmental and wildlife storytelling.

“Moklani is both a visually striking and deeply human portrait of a community on the brink of cultural extinction,” the production team said in a statement. The film was produced with the support of the National Geographic Society and Climate Kahani.

“Their story reflects the urgent realities of climate change, cultural loss, and the need to preserve both humanity and nature,” Sharif said. “To see their story recognised on a global stage is deeply humbling. This honour belongs to the Mohana community.”

Sharif, who has previously won acclaim for K2 and the Invisible Footmen (2015), Indus Blues (2018), and Natari (2021), said the award was a victory for the people whose story he sought to preserve.

