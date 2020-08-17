Pakistani features ‘Moor’ (2015) and ‘Motorcycle Girl’ (2018) won multiple awards at the 1st Indus Valley International Film Festival (IVIFF), organised by the Mumbai-based South Asian Forum for Art and Creative Heritage recently.
It was an online event whose activities, which included panel discussions and Q&A sessions, were spread over nine days. The awards were announced on the final day.
While ‘Moor’ got its director Jami the Best Film award, Adnan Sarwar’s ‘Motorcycle Girl’ received the Best Film on Women Empowerment award. Sohai Ali Abro, who plays the titular role in ‘Motorcycle Girl’, was adjudged the Best Actor-Female.
The other films showed in the festival included Nandita Das’s critically acclaimed Manto and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Patakha. The IVIFF is now tipped to be an annual affair, focusing largely on films from South Asia.