While most people know John Cena to be one of the most prominent American wrestlers, a recent incident landed his name in an unexpected place - a merit list of a college in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar.
Screenshots of Cena’s name on the merit list of the Bachelor of Computer Science program at the Islamia College Peshawar went viral online and prompted netizens to joke and make memes.
See more
- Pictures: Heavy rains in Pakistan kill 90, disrupt life in Karachi
- From Maya Ali to Minal Khan, most jaw-dropping weight-loss transformations in Pakistan entertainment
- In Pictures: Pakistan tourists flock to major spots
- Beyond borders: India and Pakistan share a beautiful camaraderie with unique bonds of culture, food and films
After the news went viral, some netizens even photoshopped Cena's pictures with the graduates from the college.
The list not only had Cena’s name on the seventh place, but it also listed another American wrestling legend, The Undertaker, as his father.
Sharing the screengrab, tweep @omar_quraishi wrote: “Islamia College Peshawar merit list is out at number 7 is ‘John Cena’ son of ‘Undertaker’.”
Tweep @MahmailF thought that it was a fault in the educational institute's system because the name made it to the list: “World famous wrestler ‘John Cena’ got admission in Islamia College Peshawar. He is at number 7 in the merit list. Faults and flaws in the most important system. Our education system…”
College says it was a prank
According to local media reports, the college administration confirmed that someone had applied through a fake name, bank code, roll number, and grades.
The administration was quoted as saying: “Incidents like these take place in online admission. Someone played a joke through the application. However, as soon as we came to know of it, we removed him from the system.”