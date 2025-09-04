Pakistan to introduce Chinese-standards in hospitals

Prime Minister Sharif orders robust, modern infrastructure for new and existing facilities
Dubai: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to ensure simple, robust, and sustainable infrastructure at Islamabad’s under-construction hospitals, including the Jinnah Medical Complex, with facilities modelled on Chinese standards.
The prime minister issued the directive during his visit to Beijing’s renowned Anzhen Hospital on Sept. 3, where he reviewed state-of-the-art services, including robotic systems, modern medical technology, and efficient patient care models, according to APP.
He praised China’s effective hospital management and emphasised the need to replicate such systems in Pakistan to improve healthcare delivery.
Sharif underscored that high-quality facilities must be prioritised at Pakistan’s upcoming hospitals to ensure sustainable and patient-centred medical services. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with federal ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Attaullah Tarar.
Pakistan’s public health sector continues to face immense challenges, including overcrowded facilities, shortages of trained staff, and outdated infrastructure. According to official data, Pakistan spends less than 2% of its GDP on healthcare, far below the WHO’s recommended 5%. As a result, patients often rely on private hospitals, which are unaffordable for many.
Major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad are witnessing the construction of large-scale medical complexes, such as the Jinnah Medical Complex in Islamabad, intended to address growing demand. However, ensuring quality infrastructure and management remains a key challenge. The government’s efforts to model these projects on internationally recognised systems, such as China’s hospital framework, reflect a push toward sustainable healthcare reform.
