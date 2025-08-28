Pakistan plans new Dubai-style elevated expressway in Lahore

Elevated freeway from Gulberg to Babu Sabu to reduce travel time, ease congestion
Dubai: Lahore will soon have Dubai-style elevated express way to ease traffic congestion.
The Punjab government has unveiled detailed plans for the construction of an eco-friendly elevated expressway in Lahore, aimed at resolving the city’s chronic traffic congestion and improving daily commuting for thousands of residents.
At a high-level meeting early this week, chaired by Housing Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, officials reviewed the proposed four-lane expressway that will run from Gulberg to Babu Sabu along the city’s main stormwater drain. Once completed, the project is expected to benefit more than 70,000 passengers daily, cutting travel time between Gulberg’s Main Boulevard and the M-2 Motorway to just 10 minutes.
Six major interchanges
The expressway design includes six major interchanges, with additional interchanges to connect with the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train systems, enabling seamless integration with Lahore’s public transport network. Authorities stressed that the project would not only ease traffic bottlenecks but also contribute to reduced carbon emissions, aligning with the government’s environmental policies.
Connectivity and features
According to officials, the proposed corridor will connect key neighbourhoods and commercial hubs, including Main Boulevard, Canal Park, Shadman, Shama Chowk, Chaudhry Colony, Toheed Park Bridge, Gulshan Ravi, Moon Market, and Bund Road, ultimately linking to the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza on the Lahore—Islamabad Motorway.
The elevated expressway will also incorporate modern urban infrastructure features such as multiple entry and exit points, landscaped green belts, advanced traffic management systems, and robust safety measures to enhance its functionality and visual appeal.
Projected impact
Once operational, the expressway is expected to reduce overall travel distances by approximately 82 kilometres across connected routes, while ensuring a signal-free corridor that enhances mobility and supports Lahore’s image as a modern mega-urban hub.
Relocating markets
The meeting also discussed relocating major wholesale markets outside Lahore’s urban limits to ease inner-city pressure, alongside developing a modern bus terminal near the motorway, directly linked to the expressway.
Final approval
It was further decided to establish a Lahore Traffic Decongestion Committee to oversee planning and implementation. On the directives of the senior minister, a comprehensive Environmental Impact Study will be conducted before the project is submitted for final approval to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Senior officials from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Punjab, and Nespak engineers also attended the meeting, underscoring the project’s high priority within Punjab’s infrastructure development agenda.
