Pakistan plans new Dubai-style elevated expressway in Lahore

At a high-level meeting early this week, chaired by Housing Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, officials reviewed the proposed four-lane expressway that will run from Gulberg to Babu Sabu along the city’s main stormwater drain. Once completed, the project is expected to benefit more than 70,000 passengers daily, cutting travel time between Gulberg’s Main Boulevard and the M-2 Motorway to just 10 minutes.

The Punjab government has unveiled detailed plans for the construction of an eco-friendly elevated expressway in Lahore, aimed at resolving the city’s chronic traffic congestion and improving daily commuting for thousands of residents.

The expressway design includes six major interchanges, with additional interchanges to connect with the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train systems, enabling seamless integration with Lahore’s public transport network. Authorities stressed that the project would not only ease traffic bottlenecks but also contribute to reduced carbon emissions, aligning with the government’s environmental policies.

It was further decided to establish a Lahore Traffic Decongestion Committee to oversee planning and implementation. On the directives of the senior minister, a comprehensive Environmental Impact Study will be conducted before the project is submitted for final approval to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

