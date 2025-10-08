Pakistan student alert: Passing marks raised to 40% as FBISE overhauls grading system

New 10-tier grading scale to take effect from 2026; move to improve academic standards
Dubai: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced a major shift in its assessment policy, raising the passing marks from 33% to 40% and introducing a new 10-tier grading system.
The changes will come into effect starting from the 2026 annual examinations.
The revised system is expected to impact thousands of students studying in UAE and around the world under the FBISE curriculum in Pakistani schools.
“This is a good decision,” said a school principal based in Dubai. “While it may not significantly affect high-performing students, it will increase pressure on those who rely on the bare minimum to pass,” he noted.
An official from FBISE confirmed that the passing threshold for individual subjects will rise to 40% beginning next year. The existing five-grade system (A, B, C, D, E) is also being replaced with a performance-based 10-grade scale designed to offer a more detailed evaluation of student performance.
New grading system under the revised structure:
A++ (Extraordinary): 96% — 100%
A+ (Exceptional): 91% — 95%
A (Outstanding): 86% — 90%
B++ (Excellent): 81% — 85%
B+ (Very Good): 76% — 80%
B (Good): 71% — 75%
C+ (Fairly Good): 61% — 70%
C (Above Average): 51% — 60%
D (Emerging): 40% — 50%
U (Unsatisfactory): Below 40%
The move follows a recent decision by the Inter-Board Coordination Commission (IBCC), which met in Islamabad last month. While FBISE has formally notified the new framework, it remains to be seen whether all provincial and regional boards will adopt the changes, Dawn news reported.
According to the official notification issued Tuesday, the new grading system will be implemented in phases:
From 2026: For SSC-I and HSSC-I (Part I) students
From 2027: For SSC-II and HSSC-II (Part II) students
FBISE officials noted that the reform is part of a broader effort to align Pakistan’s education system with international standards and to encourage students to aim for higher academic achievement.
