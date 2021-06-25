The new action plans urge Pakistan to address these concerns:

* Enhancing international cooperation by amending the mutual legal assistance (MLA) law.

* Demonstrating that assistance is being sought from foreign countries in implementing UNSCR 1373 designations.

* Demonstrating that supervisors are conducting both on-site and off-site supervision commensurate with specific risks associated with DNFBPs, including applying appropriate sanctions where necessary.

* Demonstrating that proportionate and dissuasive sanctions are applied consistently to all legal persons and legal arrangements for non-compliance with beneficial ownership requirements.

* Demonstrating an increase in ML investigations and prosecutions and that proceeds of crime continue to be restrained and confiscated in line with Pakistan’s risk profile, including working with foreign counterparts to trace, freeze, and confiscate assets.

* Demonstrating that DNFBPs are being monitored for compliance with proliferation financing requirements and that sanctions are being imposed for non-compliance.



* When was Pakistan placed on the grey list?

Pakistan was placed in June 2018 on the FATF’s grey list that comprises countries under increased monitoring by the watchdog due to flaws in their financial regulations. During the last three years, Pakistan implemented major legal and administrative reforms with the enactment of 17 laws to address FATF concerns.



* What does it mean to be in the grey list?

FATF’s increased monitoring list is often referred to as the “grey list”. Being in the FATF list means the country will face enhanced monitoring procedures. There are no direct economic consequences but the listing impacts the country’s ability to attract foreign investment as well as the country’s imports, exports, remittances and access to international lenders.