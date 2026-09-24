Pakistan reforms restore confidence, market access: IMF

Shehbaz also thanked the IMF for its continued support and praised Georgieva’s role in developing what he described as a constructive partnership between Pakistan and the Fund.

The framework also changes fuel import arrangements for the 2026-27 fiscal year. High-speed diesel imports will be routed exclusively through Pakistan State Oil, while other oil marketing companies will be permitted to import petrol according to their market shares.

The mechanism also sets limits on changes to the petroleum levy. Any adjustment to the levy rate will require Finance Division approval, while the levy cannot exceed the ceiling approved by the cabinet.

The government reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.93 per litre to Rs390.12, while high-speed diesel was cut by Rs4.21 to Rs414.75 per litre, according to a Petroleum Division notification.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.