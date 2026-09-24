Pakistan strikes 10 sites in Afghanistan after drone attacks

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the strikes targeted locations used for launching and storing drones and described the operation as an exercise of Pakistan’s right to self-defence.

Pakistan said eight drones launched from Afghanistan entered its airspace near the Torkham border and Kohat on Wednesday. Security sources said Pakistani air defences detected, tracked and shot down the drones before they could reach their intended targets.

Tarar described the incursion as a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and accused the Afghan Taliban of escalating tensions rather than acting against militant groups that Islamabad says operate from Afghan territory.

“Pakistan will neither accept nor tolerate attacks emanating from Afghan territory,” he said, warning that any violation of the country’s sovereignty would receive an “immediate and decisive response”.

The latest exchange follows another round of Pakistani strikes along the border on September 21. Islamabad said those attacks targeted militant hideouts following a major attack at the old Police Lines in Kohat that killed 23 people and injured about 100.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar raised the issue at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation this week, saying Pakistan was concerned about the presence of more than two dozen militant groups in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has also told the UN Security Council that it would respond in self-defence to threats originating from Afghan territory when necessary and in accordance with international law.

A UN Security Council-mandated monitoring report covering December 16, 2025 to June 9, 2026 said the Afghan Taliban’s continued support for the TTP had contributed to an increase in the frequency and lethality of attacks in Pakistan, while noting that Kabul had taken some initial steps to restrain the group.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.