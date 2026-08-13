Pakistan names first lunar rover ‘Jinnah-1’, set to explore Moon’s south pole in 2029

17-year-old names rover that will explore lunar south pole aboard China’s Chang’e-8
Dubai: Pakistan has named its first lunar rover “Jinnah-1”, which is scheduled to travel to the Moon in 2029 aboard China’s Chang’e-8 mission, Dawn reported.
The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) announced the name on Thursday at a ceremony in Islamabad.
Jinnah-1 will explore the Moon’s south pole, an area of intense international scientific interest because of its challenging terrain and potential resources.
The rover will study plasma and radiation as well as the geology of the lunar surface. It will also conduct experiments related to future lunar exploration and the possibility of a human presence on the Moon, according to Suparco.
The name honours Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and symbolises “Pakistan’s resolve, progress and new space horizons”, the Suparco chairman said.
Jinnah-1 was chosen following a nationwide competition that attracted around 4,000 proposed names, Dawn reported.
Seven participants had suggested “Jinnah-1”, with the eventual winner selected through a lucky draw.
Tayyab Karim, a 17-year-old from Bahawalnagar, emerged as the winner.
India | Chandrayaan-3: In August 2023, India became the first country to land a spacecraft in the Moon’s south polar region. Its Pragyan rover explored the surface and carried out scientific measurements.
Russia | Luna-25: Russia attempted to reach the south polar region in August 2023, but Luna-25 crashed into the Moon during preparations for landing.
US | Artemis: NASA’s Artemis programme aims to return astronauts to the Moon and conduct exploration around the lunar south polar region.
China | Chang’e-8: Planned for 2029, Chang’e-8 will explore the lunar south pole and test technologies intended to support longer-term scientific activity on the Moon.
Pakistan | Jinnah-1: Pakistan’s first indigenous lunar rover is scheduled to travel aboard Chang’e-8. It will study the lunar surface, plasma and radiation and conduct experiments relevant to future exploration.
WHY THE SOUTH POLE?: Permanently shadowed craters near the lunar south pole may contain deposits of water ice. That water could potentially support astronauts and, in the longer term, be broken down into hydrogen and oxygen for fuel and breathable oxygen — making the region strategically important for future lunar bases.
Suparco announced its collaboration with China’s Chang’e-8 mission in 2024, describing the agreement as a major milestone for Pakistan’s space programme.
“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s space programme, as Suparco’s indigenous rover will be part of the mission to explore the lunar surface,” the agency said at the time.
Chang’e-8 is part of China’s ambitious programme to explore the lunar south pole, a region that has become a focus of a new international race to investigate the Moon.
Scientists are particularly interested in permanently shadowed areas near the south pole because evidence suggests they could contain water ice, a potentially important resource for future long-duration lunar missions.
Pakistan’s participation follows another milestone in its collaboration with China’s lunar programme. In 2024, Pakistan’s ICUBE-Qamar satellite travelled aboard China’s Chang’e-6 spacecraft and entered lunar orbit.
If Jinnah-1 reaches the lunar surface as planned in 2029, it will mark another significant step in Pakistan’s efforts to develop its indigenous space capabilities.