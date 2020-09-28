A man died by suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute in the city of Lahore, in Pakistan’s Punjab province, on September 27.
Police told local news outlets that the bodies were found outside the couple’s home in the city’s Gulshan-e-Ravi area.
The victims were identified as Shakeela Kafil and Kafil Babar. It emerged during the investigations that 30-year-old Kafil opened fire on his 20-year-old wife and later shot himself in the head.
Police sources told a local news channel that the couple reportedly had a fight at home before the incident. The relatives of the deceased individuals were being questioned as authorities probed the murder-suicide case, as per reports.
“We have shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities besides collecting casings of the bullets to ascertain the initial findings,” a police official was quoted as saying by local media.
The police official added that the bodies were recovered and shifted to a hospital for an autopsy.