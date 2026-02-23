GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan eases path for Spain-based citizens to secure one-year residency cards

Unified national character certificate to replace multiple local clearances

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Officials said the centralised system is designed to accelerate background checks, streamline verification timelines, and reduce bureaucratic hurdles for overseas Pakistanis seeking legal status in Spain.
Officials said the centralised system is designed to accelerate background checks, streamline verification timelines, and reduce bureaucratic hurdles for overseas Pakistanis seeking legal status in Spain.

Islamabad: Pakistan has approved measures to simplify documentation requirements for thousands of its citizens residing in Spain, enabling eligible applicants to obtain one-year Spanish residency cards, according to Geo News.

The policy direction was finalised during a high-level meeting jointly chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain, where senior officials reviewed longstanding verification and legal documentation challenges faced by the Pakistani diaspora.

Single character certificate introduced

A key procedural reform involves replacing multiple locally issued character certificates with a single, unified national character certificate.

Geo News reported that the document will now be issued exclusively by the National Police Bureau, a move aimed at eliminating delays linked to district-level verification and fragmented clearance mechanisms that have historically complicated residency applications.

Officials said the centralised system is designed to accelerate background checks, streamline verification timelines, and reduce bureaucratic hurdles for overseas Pakistanis seeking legal status in Spain.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed relevant agencies to ensure faster processing and minimal procedural complications, stressing that overseas citizens should receive full facilitation at every stage.

Residency and citizenship framework

During the meeting, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Spain, Dr Zahoor Ahmed, briefed officials on Spain’s legal residency structure, Geo News said.

Under the framework, eligible applicants will initially receive a one-year residency card. After completing seven to eight years of legal residency, individuals may qualify for permanent residency and eventual Spanish citizenship, subject to Spanish laws.

Authorities clarified that the facilitation policy applies strictly to individuals seeking legal work and residence status and does not extend to political asylum cases.

Applicants will be required to submit the newly centralised character certificate along with other mandatory identification documents.

Government signals diplomatic backing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged diplomatic coordination to support the implementation of the residency facilitation process between Pakistani and Spanish authorities, Pakistani media reported.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain described the development as a positive step for the community, noting that legal residency would strengthen protections and improve living conditions for thousands of Pakistanis in Spain.

High-level participation

Geo News reported that the meeting included participation from Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Interior Secretary, Chairman Nadra, Director General FIA, and Director General Passports.

Officials representing Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in Spain, including the Consul General in Barcelona and the Community Welfare Attaché, attended virtually.

Authorities said the coordinated policy reflects Islamabad’s broader efforts to address documentation bottlenecks and enhance legal facilitation for overseas Pakistanis.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Will Yami Gautam be joined by her Haq co-star Emraan Hashmi in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2: Who are the new players? Cast revealed

2m read
Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Dirham gains vs INR, PKR, PHP. Should expats remit now?

1m read
Afghan men search for victims after an overnight Pakistani airstrike hit a residential area in the Girdi Kas village of Bihsud district.

Children among victims in Pakistan’s Afghan air strikes

2m read
Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

French President picks Dhurandhar track for India visit

2m read