Pakistan eases path for Spain-based citizens to secure one-year residency cards

Unified national character certificate to replace multiple local clearances
Islamabad: Pakistan has approved measures to simplify documentation requirements for thousands of its citizens residing in Spain, enabling eligible applicants to obtain one-year Spanish residency cards, according to Geo News.
The policy direction was finalised during a high-level meeting jointly chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain, where senior officials reviewed longstanding verification and legal documentation challenges faced by the Pakistani diaspora.
A key procedural reform involves replacing multiple locally issued character certificates with a single, unified national character certificate.
Geo News reported that the document will now be issued exclusively by the National Police Bureau, a move aimed at eliminating delays linked to district-level verification and fragmented clearance mechanisms that have historically complicated residency applications.
Officials said the centralised system is designed to accelerate background checks, streamline verification timelines, and reduce bureaucratic hurdles for overseas Pakistanis seeking legal status in Spain.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed relevant agencies to ensure faster processing and minimal procedural complications, stressing that overseas citizens should receive full facilitation at every stage.
During the meeting, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Spain, Dr Zahoor Ahmed, briefed officials on Spain’s legal residency structure, Geo News said.
Under the framework, eligible applicants will initially receive a one-year residency card. After completing seven to eight years of legal residency, individuals may qualify for permanent residency and eventual Spanish citizenship, subject to Spanish laws.
Authorities clarified that the facilitation policy applies strictly to individuals seeking legal work and residence status and does not extend to political asylum cases.
Applicants will be required to submit the newly centralised character certificate along with other mandatory identification documents.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged diplomatic coordination to support the implementation of the residency facilitation process between Pakistani and Spanish authorities, Pakistani media reported.
Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Salik Hussain described the development as a positive step for the community, noting that legal residency would strengthen protections and improve living conditions for thousands of Pakistanis in Spain.
Geo News reported that the meeting included participation from Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Interior Secretary, Chairman Nadra, Director General FIA, and Director General Passports.
Officials representing Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in Spain, including the Consul General in Barcelona and the Community Welfare Attaché, attended virtually.
Authorities said the coordinated policy reflects Islamabad’s broader efforts to address documentation bottlenecks and enhance legal facilitation for overseas Pakistanis.