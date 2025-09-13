Swift reforms by PSB and ADOP secure country’s sporting future
After months of uncertainty, Pakistan has been removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) watchlist in what officials hailed as a major breakthrough for the country’s sporting community, Geo News reported.
In an official communication, WADA confirmed that the compliance procedure against Pakistan’s Anti-Doping Organisation (ADOP) had been closed after all pending corrective measures were completed. A follow-up confirmation in September reiterated that Pakistan was no longer under enhanced monitoring, quashing speculation about possible sanctions.
According to sources, the turnaround followed sustained efforts by ADOP staff under the supervision of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). Under the leadership of PSB Director General Yasir Pirzada, corrective actions were implemented quickly, including policy realignments and procedural reforms, to ensure Pakistan met WADA’s strict global standards on time.
The development comes just months after WADA warned in September 2024 that failure to address outstanding requirements by January 2025 would automatically trigger a non-compliance ruling. Such a status would have barred Pakistani athletes from competing under the national flag and risked isolating the country in international sport.
“This is not just a bureaucratic victory; it is a lifeline for Pakistani athletes and sports federations,” said Pirzada.
The clearance offers Pakistan a vital boost as it prepares to showcase its athletes on major international stages.
