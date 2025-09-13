In an official communication, WADA confirmed that the compliance procedure against Pakistan’s Anti-Doping Organisation (ADOP) had been closed after all pending corrective measures were completed. A follow-up confirmation in September reiterated that Pakistan was no longer under enhanced monitoring, quashing speculation about possible sanctions.

After months of uncertainty, Pakistan has been removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) watchlist in what officials hailed as a major breakthrough for the country’s sporting community, Geo News reported.

The development comes just months after WADA warned in September 2024 that failure to address outstanding requirements by January 2025 would automatically trigger a non-compliance ruling. Such a status would have barred Pakistani athletes from competing under the national flag and risked isolating the country in international sport.

According to sources, the turnaround followed sustained efforts by ADOP staff under the supervision of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). Under the leadership of PSB Director General Yasir Pirzada, corrective actions were implemented quickly, including policy realignments and procedural reforms, to ensure Pakistan met WADA’s strict global standards on time.

