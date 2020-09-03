dead
A young hairdresser committed suicide in a town of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on September 1 after hearing that this fiancée had killed herself.

According to Pakistani media reports, the incident occurred in Landi Kotal town.

Police said the 23-year-old Afghan hairdresser hung himself at his salon in the Hospital Chowk area after he heard about his fiancée, also Afghan, committing suicide at her house in the same way on the night of August 31.

The police said the two had been engaged for some time, but family sources said the girl was not happy with the engagement, local media reported.

They said the young man also had a phone call with his fiancée prior to her committing suicide and had reportedly had a disagreement.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The man’s family had shifted to Adalkhad village from the nearby Gagra village where the local authorities had demolished houses of Afghans a few years ago after they were found to be not registered with any government authorities, local media outlets reported.