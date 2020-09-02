A 16-year-old bride killed her groom of more than double her age soon after their wedding in the Uch Sharif district in the Punjab province of Pakistan over a forced marriage, local news media reported on August 31.
The police have arrested the teenager, and she admitted to her crime during the initial probe, local media reported.
She admitted to giving poison to her husband, who married for the second time, in a drink, according to Pakistani media reports.
The couple was involved in a ‘watta satta’ marriage, which is an exchange marriage common carried out in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The custom involves the simultaneous marriage of a brother-sister pair or other relatives from two households.
It emerged that 36-year-old Siddique married his daughter to the son of Rasheed Ahmed and in exchange got married to the 16-year-old daughter of Rasheed, identified as Samreen.
Sources told local media that Samreen took the step as she did not agree with the marriage.
The police have shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and would launch legal action in the case after receiving the post-mortem report.