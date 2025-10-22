Why did Humaira Arshad oppose Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan’s inclusion on Pakistan Idol jury?

Arshad further claimed that show organisers often prioritise star power and sponsor influence over authenticity and credibility, sidelining trained vocalists like herself. While she acknowledged that mainstream celebrities could be invited as guests to boost viewership, she maintained that they should not be given the authority to judge musical performances.

“Judging musical talent requires years of training and deep understanding of vocals and technique,” she said, adding that if someone is aware they are not equipped with that knowledge, they should decline the position. According to her, platforms designed to discover new voices should be adjudicated by professionals who have dedicated their lives to music.

Speaking in a recent interview on a private television channel, Arshad said that Pakistan continues to follow a problematic trend of appointing celebrities with no specialised background in music as judges on singing competitions. She urged such celebrities to reflect on their qualifications rather than accepting these roles purely on the basis of their fame.

Despite the controversy, Fawad Khan remains one of Pakistan’s most prominent stars, both locally and internationally. He began his artistic journey as a member of the rock band Entity Paradigm (EP) before rising to superstardom as an actor. He currently appears on the Pakistan Idol judging panel alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash. The show has been widely praised for showcasing emerging talent and its judging lineup, which many viewers believe brings a diverse perspective to the competition.

Highlighting the issue, she remarked, “If a contestant were to ask them to demonstrate a classical taan, they simply wouldn’t be able to do it. How can someone who cannot sing evaluate those who can?”

