In a Facebook post, Habib expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’m incredibly honored to have received this for my work on Dune: Part Two, and to be the first Pakistani to win this for engineering, and only the second Pakistani ever to win a Grammy.”

The Karachi-born engineer earned the prestigious award in February for his work on Hans Zimmer's soundtrack for Dune: Part Two, yet he chose to keep the news under wraps until the actual trophy arrived at his doorstep. It wasn’t until this week that he revealed the milestone on social media, sharing both his excitement and the personal significance of the achievement.

For Habib, the decision to keep his Grammy win private was intentional. “It felt like something better shown than told,” he explained in an Instagram video. He wanted to fully experience the moment before sharing it with the world. When the trophy finally arrived, it was a surreal experience, one he described as both humbling and overwhelming: “It’s crazy to walk into my living room and see this thing just sitting there.” The moment was even more special knowing that his work had contributed to a major artistic vision like Zimmer's.

