Pakistan's Cyber Crime authorities have summoned Butt to appear before investigators today
Dubai: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has reportedly summoned YouTuber Rajab Butt to appear before investigators on September 9 in connection with allegations that he promoted online gambling and trading apps, according to a report on Dawn.
In a notice issued on Thursday, the agency accused Butt of being involved in financial scams, motivating young people to invest in gambling platforms, and projecting such schemes through social media.
The document further alleged that he had “designed an orchestrated scheme for looting innocent people’s hard-earned income by convincing them to invest in unregistered and unlicensed apps.”
Butt, who has one of the country’s largest digital followings and has previously faced scrutiny—including controversy over briefly keeping a lion cub—has been directed to present himself before Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz at the NCCIA Lahore office on Tuesday at 11am.
The notice cautioned that if he failed to appear, it would be assumed he had nothing to state in his defence.
His lawyer, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq, confirmed to Dawn.com that he would be representing Butt. “Rajab Butt’s case is being reviewed from all aspects and will be fully defended according to the law,” he said, adding that a written response would be submitted on the same day.
The summons follows the recent arrest of fellow YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, who was taken into custody at Lahore airport last month. He was booked by the NCCIA for allegedly promoting online gambling and betting apps.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox