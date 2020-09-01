Police have arrested two of the accused and are looking for the third culprit

Image Credit: Twitter

Three men in the city of Multan, Pakistan, allegedly attempted to rape a 12-year-old boy and after he resisted, they shot him. Social media users are using the hashtag #justiceforzainqureshi to demand action against the perpetrators after the incident caused an uproar online.

The teenage boy was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan. According to the media reports, the doctors claimed his condition to be critical. Currently, according to social media posts, an operation was carried out successfully on Qureshi, and he is supposedly out of danger.

Sharing an update, tweep @saadghaffar2000 wrote: “As per the cousin of Zain Qureshi, the operation has been done and the boy is well... FIR (First Information Report) has been registered and the police is trying to look for culprits. Two of them have been caught and the one is missing. #justiceforzainqureshi Use the hashtag and spread awareness.”

Case registered

On the complaint of the boy’s father, police have registered a case against three people and arrested two of them.

Ehsan Ahmad, a resident of Mouza Bellewala, filed a written application at Baet Mir Hazar police station. He stated the accused asked his 12-year-old son, Zain Qureshi, to go with them to eat fish at the market.

According to Pakistani media, the complainant also stated that the accused, identified as Omar Korai, Shafat Jhabil, and Meena Korai, took the boy to the forest of Landi Pitafi.

Then the accused allegedly tried to rape the boy and as he resisted, the accused shot him and fled the scene.

At first, the police shifted the injured boy to Jatoi Hospital for treatment. However, later moved him to Nishtar Hospital in Multan due to his critical condition.

Police immediately arrested the main accused, Meena and later caught Jhabil.

According to a Muzaffargarh police spokesperson Wasim Khan Gopang, on the instructions of District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas, a committee has been formed to investigate the case.

The committee headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Jatoi area is working to arrest the third person accused, as per Pakistani media reports.

A team of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on August 31 visited the injured teenager in Muzaffargarh, local media reported.

#JusticeForZainQureshi

Meanwhile, the incident has caused an uproar on social media.

Twitter user @laila19B posted: “#justiceforzainqureshi Extremely horrible, heart-rending and bone chilling story of Zain. I believe it a collective shame for our society and also a grim reminder of lost principles of humanity and the extent of our moral degradation.”