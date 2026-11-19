Woman and child among dead as collision sparks fire on Balochistan highway
Dubai: At least 10 people, including a woman and a child, were killed and more than 20 injured when a passenger bus collided with a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker and burst into flames in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Thursday, police said.
The Karachi-bound coach was travelling from Turbat when it crashed into the tanker near Basol in the Ormara area of Gwadar district, along the Makran Coastal Highway.
The impact sparked a fire that rapidly engulfed both vehicles, trapping passengers inside the burning coach, Dawn reported.
Makran Coastal Highway Police Superintendent Muhammad Aslam Bangulzai confirmed the death toll, saying rescue teams, police and local administration officials rushed to the scene.
The injured, some suffering burns, were taken to the Ormara Health Centre and other nearby medical facilities. Some were reported to be in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.
Traffic on the highway remained suspended for several hours, leaving long queues of stranded vehicles near Basol and Ormara.
Police have launched an investigation into the collision.
The latest tragedy follows a series of fatal accidents on the Makran Coastal Highway this year.
In August, six members of a family, including two children, were burnt to death when a speeding gas tanker collided head-on with their car and overturned near Ormara. The car caught fire, leaving the occupants unable to escape.
In March, seven people, including a child, were killed and eight injured when two cars collided near Manjhi in Gwadar district. Police said a broken-down gas tanker left on the highway had contributed to the accident.
Earlier, in January, a passenger vehicle overturned near Ormara, killing 10 people and injuring more than 30 others.
The three accidents claimed 23 lives, highlighting recurring safety concerns along the coastal highway, a major transport route linking Karachi with Gwadar.