Dubai: At least 10 people, including a woman and a child, were killed and more than 20 injured when a passenger bus collided with a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker and burst into flames in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on Thursday, police said.

The Karachi-bound coach was travelling from Turbat when it crashed into the tanker near Basol in the Ormara area of Gwadar district, along the Makran Coastal Highway.

The injured, some suffering burns, were taken to the Ormara Health Centre and other nearby medical facilities. Some were reported to be in critical condition, according to the Associated Press.

In August, six members of a family, including two children, were burnt to death when a speeding gas tanker collided head-on with their car and overturned near Ormara. The car caught fire, leaving the occupants unable to escape.

In March, seven people, including a child, were killed and eight injured when two cars collided near Manjhi in Gwadar district. Police said a broken-down gas tanker left on the highway had contributed to the accident.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.