Dubai: Jewellery, silverware, furniture — and now solar panels. In Pakistan, a quiet energy revolution is transforming not only how people power their homes but also what families give as wedding gifts.

Three months after his wedding, Faisal Shahzad, a resident of rural Punjab, treasures one particular gift from his bride’s family: A 340-watt solar panel tucked beneath his bed.

During summer, the panel powered an air cooler throughout the day, helping his family avoid drawing electricity from the national grid.

“Now they give a solar panel and an air cooler. It has almost become a must,” Shahzad told the BBC, describing how solar equipment is increasingly replacing traditional wedding gifts.

Pakistan is experiencing an extraordinary solar boom, driven largely by ordinary households desperate to escape soaring electricity bills.

Between 2018 and 2025, solar power’s share of the country’s electricity generation jumped from just 1 per cent to 28 per cent, according to the think tank Renewables First.

Around seven million households now own solar panels.

The transformation has been accelerated by a dramatic fall in the price of Chinese solar panels, which have become 93 per cent cheaper, while electricity tariffs have more than doubled in recent years.

For families earning an average monthly wage of less than Rs40,000 ($145), electricity bills of Rs15,000 to Rs18,000 can consume a substantial portion of their income.

Pakistan’s Energy Minister Awais Ahmad Leghari told the BBC that people had found an economically viable way to cope with rising energy costs.

But the rapid transition is creating an unexpected problem for Pakistan’s electricity system.

As more households generate their own power, fewer consumers remain to share the fixed costs of maintaining the national grid.

This can trigger what energy experts call a “utility death spiral”: Declining electricity sales force tariffs higher, encouraging even more customers to switch to solar.

Leghari said the shift away from grid electricity had already imposed additional costs exceeding $500 million annually on remaining consumers over the past two years.

Experts warn that poorer households unable to afford solar installations could ultimately bear the heaviest burden.

How much does it cost to power a small home with solar panels in Pakistan?

Pakistan enjoys approximately 250 to 300 sunny days annually, making it particularly suitable for rooftop solar installations and helping households reduce dependence on expensive grid electricity.

For a modest two-bedroom house, a 3-kilowatt solar system can provide enough daytime electricity for fans, lights, a refrigerator, television and other basic appliances.

What would it cost?

One 585-watt solar panel: Rs23,000–25,500

Basic 3kW system without batteries: Approximately Rs200,000–400,000

3kW system with battery backup: Approximately Rs400,000–600,000

Panels required: Around five to six modern panels

Electricity generated: Roughly 350–400 units a month, depending on location and weather

Can it run an air conditioner?

A 3kW system may power an energy-efficient one-tonne air conditioner during sunny hours, provided other electricity consumption is limited. Running air conditioning at night generally requires battery storage or grid electricity.

Can families disconnect from the grid?

Not necessarily. Homes without batteries still depend on the national grid after sunset. Becoming fully self-sufficient requires sufficient solar capacity and battery storage, substantially increasing installation costs.

Is solar power worth the investment?

For many Pakistani families, the upfront cost remains a major obstacle. Even a basic system can cost the equivalent of several months’ earnings, putting it beyond the reach of poorer households.

But for those who can afford it, solar power can be a valuable long-term investment, cutting electricity bills and reducing dependence on the national grid.