Quick look at current exchange rates - as of November 18 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: The Indian rupee and Philippine peso held broadly steady against the UAE dirham on Wednesday. The Pakistani rupee was little changed from the previous day and slightly stronger than last weekend. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a touch higher at 103.61.
The Indian rupee hovered a seven-month high of 93.56 against the US dollar, supported by strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and relatively lower crude oil prices, even as a stronger dollar and expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes pose risks to the domestic currency, according to a Union Bank of India research report.
In the UAE, the Indian rupee held nearly steady at Rs25.44 per dirham, compared with Rs25.45 in the previous session. The UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar. At the latest rate, sending Rs1,000 would cost about Dh39.31 before fees.
The Pakistani rupee strengthened slightly against the UAE dirham on Wednesday, trading at Rs75.26 per dirham compared with Rs75.31 last weekend. It also firmed against the US dollar to Rs276.40, after closing Tuesday’s interbank session at Rs276.56 per dollar, up from Rs276.57 in the previous session.
The Philippine peso (PHP) has also steadied against the dirham, currently trading at Dh17.36, unchanged from its previous close. A surprise slowdown in the Philippine economy has triggered calls for the central bank to go easy on interest rate increases.
For now, current rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of 12:30pm on November 18
Indian rupee: 25.44, unchanged from yesterday's levels.
Pakistani rupee: 75.26, unchanged from yesterday's levels.
Philippine peso: 17.36, unchanged from yesterday's levels.