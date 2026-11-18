Quick look at current exchange rates - as of November 19 - against the UAE dirham
Dubai: The Indian rupee and Philippine peso held broadly steady against the UAE dirham on Thursday. The Pakistani rupee was unchanged from the previous day. The dollar held close to a 19-month high on Thursday. Fed meeting minutes and hawkish remarks from a Fed official signalled more rate hikes ahead.
In early Asia trade, the dollar index held steady at about 103.81, just under its strongest level since April 2025.
The rupee started Thursday, November 19, unchanged. Steady foreign equity inflows offset dollar strength driven by hawkish Federal Reserve signals. The rupee opened at 93.44 against the dollar, in-level with its previous close.
In the UAE, the Indian rupee held nearly steady at Rs25.45 unchanged since its previous session. The UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar. At the latest rate, sending Rs 1,000 would cost about Dh39.31 before fees.
The Philippine peso (PHP) has also steadied against the dirham, currently trading at Dh17.28, stronger from its previous close. A surprise slowdown in the Philippine economy has triggered calls for the central bank to go easy on interest rate increases.
For now, current rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market. (Check live forex rates here)
Current exchange rates as of 09:45 am on November 19
Indian rupee: 25.45, unchanged from yesterday's levels.
Pakistani rupee: 75.8, weaker from yesterday's levels.
Philippine peso: 17.28, stronger from yesterday's levels.