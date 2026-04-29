Pakistan’s weekly oil bill jumps to $800m amid Middle East crisis, PM says

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country’s weekly oil bill had risen sharply from about $300 million before the war, reflecting the impact of disrupted energy markets after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, the report said.

Shehbaz said Pakistan’s economy had been stabilising before the conflict, but warned that the war had set back two years of economic efforts, according to the report.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.