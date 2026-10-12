Imran Khan’s PTI loses KP control: What happens next?

The immediate constitutional test will come in Parliament. Because the emergency was imposed without a provincial assembly resolution, both houses must approve it within 10 days. Governor’s rule can continue for a maximum of six months, subject to the required parliamentary approvals.

Naqvi accused the previous provincial government of failing to lead the fight against terrorism and said closer coordination between federal and provincial authorities would now produce results. The federal government has also authorised military assistance to the civilian administration.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been governed by PTI since 2013 and remained the party’s most important provincial stronghold after Khan was removed as prime minister in 2022. The province provided PTI with an elected administration, political influence and an organisational base for protests demanding Khan’s release.

The federal government insists the extraordinary constitutional measures were necessary because of deteriorating security and what it described as the PTI-led provincial administration’s failure to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

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