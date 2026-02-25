Basant revival under court scrutiny as 17 die in Lahore celebrations

Dubai: At least 17 people lost their lives during Lahore’s recently revived Basant festival, the Punjab home department informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday, highlighting the human toll of the historic kite-flying event’s return after nearly two decades.

According to the official report submitted to the court, three individuals died from electrocution, while two others were killed after falling from trees. The majority of fatalities — 12 deaths — resulted from people falling from rooftops during the celebrations.

The court also sought data on injuries caused by kite strings, a long-standing safety concern tied to Basant. However, the petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Azhar Siddique, told the bench that the requested information had not been provided.

The festival, once a signature cultural event in Punjab, was banned in 2007 following a surge in deaths and serious injuries. Authorities at the time cited the dangers posed by sharp, metallic and chemical-coated kite strings, which frequently caused fatal throat injuries to motorcyclists and pedestrians. Celebratory gunfire also contributed to casualties.

