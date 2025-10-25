The 34-year-old used a ‘disinfection’ excuse to assault the victim in a hospital toilet
A staff nurse at Raffles Hospital in Singapore has been sentenced to one year and two months in jail and two strokes of the cane for molesting a male visitor under the guise of ‘disinfection’.
Elipe Siva Nagu, a 34-year-old Indian national, committed the offence in June and was later suspended from duty. He pleaded guilty to a molestation charge and was sentenced on October 24, The Straits Times reported.
According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Phua, the incident took place on 18 June when the victim visited his grandfather, who was warded at the hospital on North Bridge Road. Around 7.30pm, the victim entered a patient toilet, where Elipe looked inside while he was using it.
Elipe then claimed he wanted to “disinfect” the victim, applied soap to his hand and proceeded to molest him. Shocked and frozen, the victim did not react immediately. He later returned to his grandfather’s bedside, still shaken by the ordeal.
The incident was reported on June 21, and Elipe was arrested two days later.
Court documents revealed that the victim has since suffered flashbacks of the assault. Details about his age and identity were withheld to protect his privacy.
The court described Elipe’s actions as a serious breach of trust by a healthcare professional.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox