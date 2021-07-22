Dubai: A Dubai-based man has been accused of molesting a teenager while she was watching a dancing fountain.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 12-year-old girl was watching the fountain outside a shopping centre when she felt the Indian defendant pressing his body against her back while pretending that he was watching the fountain.
The teenage told prosecutors that she was with her mother watching the fountain show on April this year, when she felt the defendant rubbing against her. She alerted Dubai Police who arrived and arrested the defendant.
The accused admitted of touching the girl during the investigation but denied the charge when he appeared in court. A policeman testified that the defendant told him about noticing the girl standing while watching the fountain show with her mother and decided to touch her inappropriately. “He knew she was busy watching and pressed his body against her from behind,” said the policeman in records.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with molesting the teen.
The court sentenced the defendant for three months to be followed by deportation. The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.