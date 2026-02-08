Dalai Lama mentioned over 150 times in new Epstein documents; office denies any link
The Dalai Lama’s office on Sunday dismissed social media reports linking the Tibetan spiritual leader to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Dalai Lama, born Tenzin Gyatso, “has never met Jeffrey Epstein” and has not authorised anyone to interact with him, the office said.
The statement follows references to the Dalai Lama more than 150 times in a fresh batch of Epstein-related documents released by the US Justice Department last month.
In a post on X, the office stated: "Some recent media reports and social media posts concerning 'Epstein files' are attempting to link His Holiness the Dalai Lama with Jeffrey Epstein."
The US Justice Department released over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The materials include photographs, grand jury transcripts, and investigative records, though many pages remain heavily redacted.
The files have reignited scrutiny of high-profile figures such as Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, Woody Allen, and former President Bill Clinton, who appear in social settings with Epstein.
Authorities emphasised that appearance in the documents does not imply criminal liability.
Hundreds of lawyers were assigned to review the materials to determine necessary redactions, protecting victims’ identities and avoiding interference with ongoing investigations.
The Dalai Lama’s office reiterated that neither he nor anyone authorised by him has ever met or interacted with Epstein.
Epstein died by apparent suicide in a New York jail in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges involving minors.
He had previously served 13 months in custody in Florida following a controversial plea deal in 2008.
