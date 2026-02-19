GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Bill Gates cancels India summit speech amid Epstein controversy

Foundation says move taken ‘to ensure the focus remains on AI summit’s key priorities’

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bill Gates said this month he regrets “every minute” he spent with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Bill Gates said this month he regrets “every minute” he spent with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
AFP

New Delhi: Bill Gates has cancelled his speech that was scheduled for Thursday at a major AI summit in India, the Gates Foundation said, after the Microsoft founder was named in the Epstein files.

“After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address,” the foundation said in a statement.

“The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals,” it said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tech CEOs spoke about the opportunities and threats posed by artificial intelligence at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Gates Foundation said the president of its Africa and India offices would speak instead.

Gates this month said he regrets “every minute” he spent with Jeffrey Epstein, as his former wife Melinda said he still had questions to answer over his relationship with the late convicted sexual offender.

The latest tranche of documents released by the US Justice Department contained emails between many prominent figures and Epstein - often revealing warm friendships, illicit financial dealings and private photos.

In a draft email among the documents, Epstein alleged Gates engaged in extramarital affairs.

Epstein wrote that his relationship with Gates ranged from “helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women”.

The mere mention of someone’s name in the Epstein files does not in itself imply any wrongdoing by that person.

“Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise,” Gates, a billionaire philanthropist, told 9News Australia in an interview.

“That email was never sent. The email is false,” he said. “I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?”

Gates’s spokesperson issued a similar denial after the fresh cache of millions of files related to the investigation into Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, were released.

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson said.

Melinda French Gates told US National Public Radio that the document dump brought back “memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage”.

“Whatever questions remain there of what - I can’t even begin to know all of it - those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me.”

The couple divorced in 2021.

Related Topics:
AIindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Gates arrived in India on Monday ahead of the event. During the visit, he travelled to Vijayawada, where he met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, and other senior officials.

Bill Gates stays on India summit agenda after confusion

2m read
Dalai Lama was announced as a Grammy winner earlier this month for his audiobook Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama.

Dalai Lama in Epstein files? His office responds

2m read
This undated photo provided by the US Justice Department on December 19, 2025 shows Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell (2nd L), pop star Mick Jagger (C) and former president Bill Clinton (2nd R), along with unidentified guests in an undidentified location.

Bill, Hillary Clinton to testify in House Epstein probe

2m read
Bill Gates

Epstein files allege Bill Gates STD and cover-up

2m read