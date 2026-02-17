GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
Bill Gates stays on India AI Summit agenda after Epstein-related confusion

Gates Foundation clarifies keynote appearance after guest list omission sparked questions

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Dubai: Uncertainty surrounding Bill Gates’ participation in the India AI Impact Summit has been resolved, with the Gates Foundation confirming that the Microsoft co-founder will attend as scheduled and deliver his keynote address.

Questions had emerged after Gates’ name did not appear on the summit’s official guest list on February 17, triggering reports that his invitation may have been withdrawn. A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation, however, clarified that Gates remains a confirmed participant.

The India AI Impact Summit, underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, began on February 16 and will continue through February 20. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held alongside the summit, bringing together global technology firms to showcase new artificial intelligence solutions.

The brief confusion over Gates’ attendance coincided with renewed public discussion of his past meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced American financier who died in prison in 2019 while facing charges related to sex trafficking.

Recently released US court records referenced Epstein’s associations with several high-profile individuals, including Gates. While Gates has not been accused of wrongdoing, the disclosures reignited scrutiny of his interactions with Epstein.

Gates has previously acknowledged meeting Epstein and has publicly expressed regret over those encounters.

“I regret and apologize for the time I spent with Epstein,” Gates said in earlier remarks, describing the meetings as a mistake. His representatives have consistently denied allegations suggesting any improper conduct.

Separately, Nvidia last week confirmed that its chief executive Jensen Huang would not travel to India for the summit. The company did not specify a reason for the decision.

Gates arrived in India on Monday ahead of the event. During the visit, he travelled to Vijayawada, where he met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, and other senior officials.

State ministers received Gates at Vijayawada International Airport, underscoring the significance of his visit amid India’s expanding focus on technology and AI-driven development.

