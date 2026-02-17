Bill Gates stays on India AI Summit agenda after Epstein-related confusion

The India AI Impact Summit, underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, began on February 16 and will continue through February 20. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held alongside the summit, bringing together global technology firms to showcase new artificial intelligence solutions.

Questions had emerged after Gates’ name did not appear on the summit’s official guest list on February 17, triggering reports that his invitation may have been withdrawn. A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation, however, clarified that Gates remains a confirmed participant.

The brief confusion over Gates’ attendance coincided with renewed public discussion of his past meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced American financier who died in prison in 2019 while facing charges related to sex trafficking.

Separately, Nvidia last week confirmed that its chief executive Jensen Huang would not travel to India for the summit. The company did not specify a reason for the decision.

