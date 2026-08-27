Nepal-China floods: Over 360 killed, with more than 1,400 missing

The president said recent flooding in a border area of China and Nepal was terrible to see, describing how "strong, well-built buildings were wiped out like they were toothpicks."

Talking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, he said the U.S. has spoken with Nepalese leaders and offered to provide "anything they want."

Trump said there were 50 or 60 Americans in the area but added that a full accounting hasn't been completed.