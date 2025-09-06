Indonesia: Dancing boy turns ancient boat race into global party

Rayyan, 11, busting dance moves on the tip of a boat, steals the show from ancient race
Rowers with rainbow-coloured oars sliced through the Kuantan River in western Indonesia, muscles straining as long wooden boats surged forward.
But this year’s Pacu Jalur race wasn’t just about the paddlers — it was about an 11-year-old boy busting dance moves on the tip of a boat, stealing the show with a 20-second video from centuries of tradition.
Meet Rayyan Arkan Dikha, the pint-sized star whose riverbank shimmy went viral and drew a flood of spectators. Officials say as many as 100,000 extra people showed up this year just to see him groove while boats whizzed by.
“After it went viral on social media, I want to see Pacu Jalur directly,” said Yuyun Kurnia, 38, who drove 17 hours from Medan to witness the action. She added, wide-eyed: “It was amazing.”
Rayyan’s dance clip has spun across the internet, collecting millions of views and inspiring sports stars like Formula One’s Alex Albon and MotoGP’s Marc Marquez to copy his swirl-and-swing routine.
Suddenly, this centuries-old festival became part boat race, part TikTok challenge.
Even international fans turned up. “I came to watch Pacu Jalur because I wanted to film and show the festival to the world,” said Australian tourist Duncan McNaught. “I think the guys who row are crazy. They’re awesome. I’m just looking forward to it.”
And crazy it is: more than 220 teams row with fierce precision, all while a dancer — like Rayyan — balances on the boat’s tip to hype them up.
“That kid standing and dancing on a boat, that’s not easy at all,” said local resident Frima, 35. “If you ask me whether I’m brave enough to try … the answer is no.”
The Pacu Jalur has been around since the 17th century, when villagers used jalur boats to carry goods.
Over time, the tradition morphed into an annual August race. Now it draws over a million visitors and pumps millions of dollars into the local economy. This year, tourism officials are eyeing US$4.6 million in revenue, thanks to big-spending visitors.
“I think it’s super cool that a kid his age managed to create a personal branding through Pacu Jalur,” said 18-year-old fan Naysila Ayunita Sari. “Through his dances, he has introduced Pacu Jalur to the entire world.”
The Kuantan River turned into a festival zone, with tents, umbrellas, and cheering crowds.
Some fans even dove into the water for a closer look. Authorities cleaned up pollution and clamped down on illegal mining nearby to make sure the river shone as brightly as the boats.
For locals, the spotlight is surreal. “I never would have thought that all eyes are on this small place on the western side of Riau,” said Frima. “I’m grateful Pacu Jalur is now known worldwide.”
All thanks to one fearless kid who dared to dance on a moving boat.
