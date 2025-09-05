US chocolate brand Ghirardelli revives viral Dubai-style chocolate sundae

What sets it apart: Artisanal touches, pistachio butter infused with subtle nuttiness
In a homage to a viral Middle Eastern dessert, US chocolate brand Ghirardelli has officially brought back its much-talked-about Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae, according to an industry report.
The revival of its decadent sundae combines luxurious ingredients and inventive combinations, captivating sweet-toothed junkies across the United States, Candy Industry magazine reported.
Ghirardelli is the iconic 173-year-old American chocolate brand known for its rich and creamy chocolate products.
Its "Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae" initially launched as a limited-time offering in select cities like San Francisco and New York City, where it quickly gained a massive following.
The sundae’s rapid sell-out in these markets only heightened demand and anticipation for a nationwide release.
Now, Ghirardelli (part of the Lindt & Sprüngli group) has made it available across the US, aiming to satisfy the cravings of those who missed it the first time — and attracting new fans intrigued by its viral fame.
What makes this sundae so extraordinary is its unique blend of flavors and textures, inspired by the opulence and sweetness often associated with Dubai-style desserts.
At its core is a generous scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, complemented by velvety hot fudge and rich caramel sauce.
What truly sets it apart, however, are the artisanal touches: pistachio butter infused with subtle nuttiness, white chocolate with its melt-in-the-mouth smoothness, a sprinkle of sea salt to balance the sweetness, and kataifi — a crispy shredded phyllo pastry that adds an unexpected crunch and visual flair.
The sundae is crowned with a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and a signature Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Square, completing this indulgent creation.
The combination of these ingredients delivers a multi-dimensional flavor experience, blending sweet, salty, creamy, and crunchy elements that have resonated widely on social media platforms.
Many users shared their delight in trying this sundae, contributing to its viral popularity, which ultimately pushed Ghirardelli to expand its availability nationwide, as per Dessert News Today.
Food experts and dessert enthusiasts have lauded the Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae for its innovation and homage to Middle Eastern dessert influences while maintaining the brand’s renowned chocolate quality.
Ghirardelli’s move to bring it nationwide underscores its desire to create memorable dessert experiences beyond traditional chocolate products.
As with its initial launch, the nationwide availability of the Dubai Style Chocolate Sundae is expected to run for a limited period and likely sell out fast, so chocolate lovers are encouraged to try it soon before it's gone again.
What Ghirardelli is known for
Ghirardelli is best known for being one of the oldest and most iconic chocolate companies in the United States, with a rich heritage dating back to its founding in 1852.
Ghirardelli also controls much of its chocolate manufacturing process from selecting the highest quality cocoa beans to in-house roasting and refining, ensuring consistent excellence in its chocolates.
Today, Ghirardelli is synonymous with luxurious, artisan chocolate experiences.
