Viral video: Strong winds push bin into UAE road, Emirati boy and resident intervene

Swift action by boy and resident prevents road accident in Al Ain

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Al Ain: Strong desert winds blew a large garbage container into the middle of a busy road in the Al Musbah district of Al Ain, prompting a young Emirati boy and a local resident to act swiftly and prevent an accident, Emarat Al Youm reported.

The pair worked together to push the heavy bin out of the path of oncoming cars on Saih Al Buwaidat Road. A passerby of Asian nationality joined midway, helping to steer the container to safety.

A photograph capturing the moment — showing the boy and man straining against the container — quickly drew praise from witnesses. Onlookers hailed it as a display of courage, civic duty, and the spirit of cooperation that defines community life in the UAE.

