Who is General Dhiraj Seth, India’s new Army chief?

Armoured Corps officer with nearly four decades of service to lead Army until August 2028
Dubai: General Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday took over as India’s next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi after his retirement, becoming the first officer from the Armoured Corps to head the Indian Army since General Shankar Roychowdhury served between 1994 and 1997.
With nearly 40 years of military service, General Seth assumes command at a crucial time as the Army accelerates force modernisation, develops integrated theatre commands and strengthens operational preparedness along the borders with China and Pakistan.
Commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986 after graduating from the National Defence Academy, General Seth has built a career spanning operational command, strategic planning, force modernisation and international military cooperation.
Coming from a distinguished military family, he is the son of Lieutenant General Krishna Mohan Seth, a former Adjutant General of the Indian Army who also served as Governor of Tripura and Chhattisgarh.
General Seth has commanded formations at every level of the Army, including an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade on the western front and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir.
After his promotion to Lieutenant General, he commanded the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Corps before serving as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, where he oversaw military operations, ceremonial duties and security coordination for major national events.
Takes over as: India’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)
Succeeds: General Upendra Dwivedi
Service: Nearly 40 years
Commissioned: December 1986 into the Armoured Corps
First Armoured Corps chief since: General Shankar Roychowdhury (1994-97)
Family: Son of Lt Gen Krishna Mohan Seth, former Adjutant General and Governor
Key commands: Sudarshan Chakra Corps, Delhi Area, South Western Command and Southern Command
Major focus: Army modernisation, strategic planning and capability development
International service: UN Mission in Angola
Education: NDA, IMA, National Defence College, Higher Command Course, Command and Staff Course (Paris)
Decorations: PVSM, UVSM, AVSM and other distinguished service awards
Retirement: August 31, 2028
He later became one of the few Indian Army officers to command two operational Army Commands — the South Western Command and the Southern Command — providing strategic oversight across some of India’s most important military theatres.
Beyond field command, General Seth has played a leading role in shaping the Army’s future capabilities.
He has held several key appointments at Army Headquarters involving strategic planning, acquisitions and capability development, helping formulate the Army’s Long-Term Integrated Perspective Plan and modernisation strategy.
According to media reports, he also supervised major joint and tri-service exercises focusing on cyber warfare, information warfare, multi-domain operations and amphibious capabilities, reflecting the Army’s shift towards future warfare.
General Seth has also served in several important staff appointments, including Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, Operations Officer with the United Nations Mission in Angola, Assistant Military Secretary at Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters South Western Command, and Director General, Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare.
A strong advocate of professional military education, General Seth topped the Junior Command Course and won the Best All Round Student Officer award at the Defence Services Staff College.
He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Indian Military Academy, the Higher Command Course, the National Defence College and the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris. According to media reports, he has also attended military courses in the United States.
General Seth has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Vishisht Seva Medal (UVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and several other distinguished service honours for his contributions to national security.
His tenure as Army chief is expected to continue until August 31, 2028.
-- With IANS inputs