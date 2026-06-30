GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Who is General Dhiraj Seth, India’s new Army chief?

Armoured Corps officer with nearly four decades of service to lead Army until August 2028

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Who is Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, India’s next Army chief?
Who is Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, India’s next Army chief?
IANS

Dubai: General Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday took over as India’s next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi after his retirement, becoming the first officer from the Armoured Corps to head the Indian Army since General Shankar Roychowdhury served between 1994 and 1997.

With nearly 40 years of military service, General Seth assumes command at a crucial time as the Army accelerates force modernisation, develops integrated theatre commands and strengthens operational preparedness along the borders with China and Pakistan.

Commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986 after graduating from the National Defence Academy, General Seth has built a career spanning operational command, strategic planning, force modernisation and international military cooperation.

Coming from a distinguished military family, he is the son of Lieutenant General Krishna Mohan Seth, a former Adjutant General of the Indian Army who also served as Governor of Tripura and Chhattisgarh.

Career across key operational commands

General Seth has commanded formations at every level of the Army, including an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade on the western front and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir.

After his promotion to Lieutenant General, he commanded the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Corps before serving as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, where he oversaw military operations, ceremonial duties and security coordination for major national events.

General Dhiraj Seth at a glance

  • Takes over as: India’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)

  • Succeeds: General Upendra Dwivedi

  • Service: Nearly 40 years

  • Commissioned: December 1986 into the Armoured Corps

  • First Armoured Corps chief since: General Shankar Roychowdhury (1994-97)

  • Family: Son of Lt Gen Krishna Mohan Seth, former Adjutant General and Governor

  • Key commands: Sudarshan Chakra Corps, Delhi Area, South Western Command and Southern Command

  • Major focus: Army modernisation, strategic planning and capability development

  • International service: UN Mission in Angola

  • Education: NDA, IMA, National Defence College, Higher Command Course, Command and Staff Course (Paris)

  • Decorations: PVSM, UVSM, AVSM and other distinguished service awards

  • Retirement: August 31, 2028

He later became one of the few Indian Army officers to command two operational Army Commands — the South Western Command and the Southern Command — providing strategic oversight across some of India’s most important military theatres.

Driving Army modernisation

Beyond field command, General Seth has played a leading role in shaping the Army’s future capabilities.

He has held several key appointments at Army Headquarters involving strategic planning, acquisitions and capability development, helping formulate the Army’s Long-Term Integrated Perspective Plan and modernisation strategy.

According to media reports, he also supervised major joint and tri-service exercises focusing on cyber warfare, information warfare, multi-domain operations and amphibious capabilities, reflecting the Army’s shift towards future warfare.

General Seth has also served in several important staff appointments, including Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, Operations Officer with the United Nations Mission in Angola, Assistant Military Secretary at Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters South Western Command, and Director General, Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare.

Distinguished military education

A strong advocate of professional military education, General Seth topped the Junior Command Course and won the Best All Round Student Officer award at the Defence Services Staff College.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Indian Military Academy, the Higher Command Course, the National Defence College and the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris. According to media reports, he has also attended military courses in the United States.

General Seth has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Vishisht Seva Medal (UVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and several other distinguished service honours for his contributions to national security.

His tenure as Army chief is expected to continue until August 31, 2028.

-- With IANS inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

As the alleged assault unfolded, the woman began recording the incident on her phone.

Woman records sexual assault inside moving car in Delhi

2h ago2m read
The woman, identified as Sasikala, delivered a healthy baby at her home in a village in Tiruppur district.

Woman dies after home birth; YouTube advice under probe

2h ago2m read
Family disputes lawyer's authority as police continue probing Ketan Agarwal's death.

Pune murder: Lawyer sues suspect's brother for Rs100m

2m read
Kolkata warehouse roof collapse: Police seek more details from KMC, KoPT

Kolkata warehouse roof collapse: Probers seek details

2m read