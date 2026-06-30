Who is General Dhiraj Seth, India’s new Army chief?

Dubai: General Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday took over as India’s next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi after his retirement, becoming the first officer from the Armoured Corps to head the Indian Army since General Shankar Roychowdhury served between 1994 and 1997.

Coming from a distinguished military family, he is the son of Lieutenant General Krishna Mohan Seth, a former Adjutant General of the Indian Army who also served as Governor of Tripura and Chhattisgarh.

General Seth has commanded formations at every level of the Army, including an Armoured Regiment in the desert sector, an Armoured Brigade on the western front and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir.

He later became one of the few Indian Army officers to command two operational Army Commands — the South Western Command and the Southern Command — providing strategic oversight across some of India’s most important military theatres.

General Seth has also served in several important staff appointments, including Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, Operations Officer with the United Nations Mission in Angola, Assistant Military Secretary at Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters South Western Command, and Director General, Discipline, Ceremonial and Welfare.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Indian Military Academy, the Higher Command Course, the National Defence College and the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris. According to media reports, he has also attended military courses in the United States.

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