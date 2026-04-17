Authorities confirm video is AI-generated, no real endorsement involved
Dubai: A viral video claiming to show India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promoting a high-return investment scheme has been declared fake by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit.
The clip, widely circulated on social media, falsely suggests that an initial investment of around Rs22,000 could generate returns of up to Rs5.5 lakh within a week. Authorities have confirmed that the video is AI-generated and does not reflect any real endorsement by the minister or the government.
In an official statement, PIB Fact Check clarified that neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India is promoting such schemes. The agency warned citizens to remain cautious of content that promises unusually high or guaranteed returns, as these are often signs of financial fraud.
Officials also urged the public to verify information through trusted and official sources before making any investment decisions. The rise of AI-generated deepfake videos has made it increasingly difficult to distinguish between genuine and manipulated content, raising concerns about online misinformation.
This is not the first time such scams have surfaced, with fraudsters frequently using the likeness of public figures to gain credibility. Authorities continue to advise vigilance, stressing that offers promising quick and unrealistic profits should be treated with suspicion and reported immediately.
With inputs from Agencies