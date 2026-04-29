UP’s 6-lane, 120kmph Ganga Expressway set to redraw India’s growth map

Designed for speeds of up to 120 kmph, the six-lane (expandable to eight) access-controlled corridor will cut travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10–12 hours to about six hours, dramatically improving long-distance road travel across the state, NDTV and IANS reported.

The state has already lined up industrial and logistics clusters along the route, with nearly 1,000 investment proposals worth around Rs47,000 crore in the pipeline, according to NDTV.

If even part of the investment pipeline materialises, it could transform not just travel—but where industries set up, how goods move, and how cities expand.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.