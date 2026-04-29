GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India heatwave explained: 45°C spike, El Nino impact and IMD warnings

As temperatures soar nationwide, warnings mount over health risks, prolonged extreme heat

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A commuter rides a two-wheeler with his family and shields it to protect them from the scorching heat in Hyderabad on April 24, 2026.
A commuter rides a two-wheeler with his family and shields it to protect them from the scorching heat in Hyderabad on April 24, 2026.
IANS

Dubai: India is reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures touching 40–45°C across multiple states and showing little sign of easing. From north India to parts of the south, the extreme heat is disrupting daily life, straining power systems and raising health risks.

But what’s behind this early and widespread spike?

Why is India so hot right now?

The immediate trigger is a strong heatwave pattern, especially across northwest and central India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures are likely to rise further in the coming days, even as brief thunderstorms may offer only temporary relief, The Indian Express reported.

At the same time, dry weather, strong solar radiation and delayed seasonal transitions are amplifying the heat.

State alerts

  • Delhi-NCR: Above 40°C; dust storms, gusty winds

  • Uttar Pradesh: Heatwave with thunderstorms likely

  • Rajasthan: Up to 44–45°C in parts

  • Haryana & Punjab: Sustained high temperatures

  • South India: 39–41°C; humidity worsening impact

The bigger factor: El Niño

Beyond short-term weather, a global climate pattern is playing a key role.

El Nino — a periodic warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean — disrupts normal wind patterns and weakens the Indian monsoon. This often leads to:

Reduced rainfall, longer dry spells and higher temperatures.

The result? Heatwaves become more intense and longer-lasting across

large parts of India.

What is El Nino?

  • What it is: A warming of surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean

  • How it works: Weakens trade winds, disrupting global weather patterns

  • Impact on India:

  • Weakens monsoon rainfall

  • Triggers hotter summers

  • Increases frequency of heatwaves

  • Why it matters now: Linked to longer, more intense heat spells across India

Health risks: Why this heat is dangerous

Doctors warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can overwhelm the body’s natural cooling system.

Excessive sweating leads to loss of water and essential salts, increasing the risk of dehydration, muscle cramps, dizziness and even heatstroke, according to IANS.

Experts stress that hydration alone is not enough — maintaining electrolyte balance is key, with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) recommended during extreme heat.

North India: No immediate relief

There is “no respite in sight” from the heatwave across north India, with temperatures expected to stay above 40°C in Delhi and surrounding regions in the coming days.

Dust storms and gusty winds are also adding to the disruption, increasing risks to infrastructure and daily life.

Authorities have introduced measures such as rest hours for outdoor workers and water facilities in public spaces.

South India also heating up

The heat is not limited to the north.

Cities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are reporting temperatures around 40–41°C, with Adilabad ranking among the hottest locations globally at one point, News18 reported.

Parts of Karnataka, including Bidar and Kalaburagi, are also seeing temperatures near 39°C, while Kerala is experiencing rising heat and humidity, making conditions more oppressive despite slightly lower temperature readings.

High humidity in coastal areas is making conditions feel even more oppressive.

Why this matters

This is not just a seasonal spike.

A combination of El Niño, climate variability and urban heat buildup is making heatwaves more frequent and severe — raising concerns about public health, water availability and energy demand.

Related Topics:
Weather forecastindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the devotees as he visits the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple, in Varanasi on Wednesday.

UP’s 6-lane Ganga Expressway to reshape growth map

15m ago2m read
Sadique Ahamed

Meet UAE resident who ran London Marathon in a kandura

2h ago3m read
Shocking scene after bank refused access to deceased woman’s account.

Proof of death: Man brings sister’s body to bank branch

2m read
Hippos float in the lagoon at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar who imported three female hippos and one male decades ago in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Anant Ambani offers home for Escobar's hippos in India

2m read