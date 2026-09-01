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Swalih Valanchery: Kerala YouTuber who turned life’s challenges into hope, dies at 37

Swalih lived with significant mobility challenges, including paralysis below the waist

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Swalih Valanchery: Kerala YouTuber who turned life’s challenges into hope, dies at 37
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Popular Malayalam YouTuber and content creator Swalih Valanchery, who won the hearts of thousands with his courage and determination in the face of severe physical challenges, has died at the age of 37.

His death was reported on social media by Indian Union Muslim League leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal.

A native of Karekkad in Valanchery, Malappuram, Swalih lived with significant mobility challenges, including paralysis below the waist. Yet he refused to let his physical limitations define his life. Through his Malayalam-language videos, he regularly shared glimpses of his everyday experiences, struggles and moments of happiness with his growing audience.

Swalih’s YouTube channel had around 263,000 subscribers, with his videos reaching a wide audience. His content went beyond his disability, focusing instead on everyday life and the experiences that connected him with viewers.

Despite his physical challenges, Swalih remained active as a content creator and continued producing videos that were watched by a large number of people.

Determined to build an independent life, Swalih also ventured into business with a friend's support, selling honey under the name ‘Michoos Original Honey’. The positive response to the venture brought him immense happiness and reflected his determination to pursue his interests on his own terms.

For many viewers, Swalih’s appeal lay in his optimism and resilience. He openly shared his challenges without allowing them to overshadow the ordinary joys of life, turning his personal journey into a source of encouragement for others.

Swalih died at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna while undergoing treatment for complications related to pneumonia. He had developed physical discomfort on Saturday and was later taken to hospital after his condition worsened.

His death has left his family, friends, followers and the Malayalam online community mourning the loss of a creator who transformed his struggles into a message of courage and hope.

He is survived by his father, Fareed, his wife, Jesna, and his children, Mohammed Mishhab and Fathima Safwiya.

Swalih's death has been shared widely on social media by those who followed his videos and knew him personally.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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