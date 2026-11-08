Four-year-old girl dies after alleged torture by stepmother in Bengal
A woman as been arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district of Sagarpara for allegedly beating her four-year-old step daughter to death, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Katabari Sarkarpara area of Sagarpara police station area in Murshidabad.
Mousumi Khatun has been arrested for the death of Farzana Khatun.
The child's neighbours pointed fingers at the mother, who they called abusive.
The child's dad lives in Kerala and her birth mother re-married and moved away about three years earlier.
Locals alleged that Farzana's stepmother, Mousumi Khatun, had been subjecting her to extreme physical and mental torture for a long time. She would not feed her properly, nor would she let her go to school. She was also allegedly beaten up several times before.
Initial speculation is that the child was beaten on Saturday night as well.
Later, when the child's physical condition deteriorated, she was taken to Sagarpara Primary Health Centre where doctors declared her dead.
Soon the police were informed. They have sent the body to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.
Nurefa Bibi, a relative of the deceased child, said, "The stepmother tortured the child every day. She did not feed her properly, beat her up. She would cover her mouth so that the child could not cry. When we went to protest, she would fight with us instead. She would leave the child at home all day, not letting anyone see her."
She also said, "This morning, I saw the child lying in an almost lethargic state, with multiple injuries and bruises on her body. Her mother stood holding the child without telling anyone. When she was taken to the hospital, the doctor declared her dead."