Viral video shows DJ TRYPS spinning beats mid-air at 10,000 feet over Himachal Pradesh
In a breathtaking fusion of thrill and rhythm, Indian female DJ DJ TRYPS has captured global attention by performing a complete live set while paragliding at 10,000 feet over Himachal Pradesh's stunning landscape.
Decked in an all-white outfit and equipped with her DJ mixer and gear, DJ TRYPS soared through the sky, turning the open air into her dance floor. The performance, shared via her Instagram handle @tryps.music, quickly went viral and drew praise for its audacity. The clip, which has been viewed nearly 200,000 times, is being hailed as a "groundbreaking moment" in the country's electronic music scene.
Online reactions ranged from awe to playful astonishment—one viewer quipped, "We've got a paragliding female DJ before GTA VI," while another marvelled, "Took it to new heights". Yet, not everyone was impressed; some raised safety concerns, warning it was "risky" and questioning the decision to "risk your life for a 15-second video"—especially amid recent fatal paragliding incidents in India.
Beyond the entertainment buzz, DJ TRYPS's airborne concert stands as a bold act of creativity and courage—an inspiring reminder of how art, adventure, and technology can collide in the most unexpected ways. As the video continues gaining traction, it raises new questions about where the boundaries lie for live performances and how far artists will go to defy expectations.
