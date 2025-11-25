'Ludicrous, unacceptable': India condemns China over Arunachal woman harassment at Shanghai airport

Officials allegedly harassed Arunachal Pradesh woman and suggested a Chinese passport
India has lodged a strong demarche with Chinese authorities in both Beijing and Delhi following reports that an Indian-origin UK resident from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly detained and harassed at Shanghai Pudong Airport, sources confirmed to the media on Monday.
Prema Wangjom Thongdok, travelling from London to Japan on November 21 with a three-hour layover, said her ordeal extended to 18 hours after Chinese officials declared her passport “invalid” because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.
She alleged that immigration personnel detained and harassed her, insisting that “Arunachal Pradesh is part of China.” Thongdok said officials mocked her, laughed, and even suggested she “apply for a Chinese passport.”
What was meant to be a routine transit, she said, turned into prolonged confinement in the airport’s transit area, where she was reportedly denied clear information, adequate food, and access to basic facilities, according to NDTV. Her passport was confiscated, and she was barred from boarding her onward flight to Japan despite holding a valid visa.
Officials allegedly pressured her to buy a fresh ticket specifically on China Eastern Airlines, hinting that her passport would only be returned after doing so. The prolonged detention caused her to incur financial losses from missed flights and hotel bookings.
After contacting the Indian Consulate in Shanghai, Thongdok was assisted and escorted onto a late-night departure from the city. Authorities confirmed that the consulate extended full assistance, coordinating with Beijing officials to resolve the matter.
A senior Indian official said that India stressed the passenger had been detained on “ludicrous grounds”, highlighting that:
Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably Indian territory.
Its residents are entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports.
Chinese actions contravened the Chicago and Montreal Conventions on civil aviation.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior authorities, Thongdok called the incident a “direct insult to India’s sovereignty and to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh.” She requested the government to:
Take up the matter with Beijing.
Demand accountability and disciplinary action against the immigration and airline staff involved.
Seek compensation for losses incurred.
Provide assurances that Arunachal residents will not face such difficulties in future international travel.
Thongdok also alleged humiliating behaviour from China Eastern Airlines staff and immigration officers who mocked her Indian citizenship. She said officials repeatedly told her:
“Arunachal is not part of India…you should apply for a Chinese passport, you’re Chinese, not Indian.”
She added that she struggled to contact her family for hours while officials continued to mock her.
The incident comes amid efforts to restore normalcy in India-China relations. India has consistently rejected Chinese claims over Arunachal Pradesh.
In May, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”
With inputs from ANI, IANS
