A native of Beri village in Sikar district, Santosh Devi has been invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations in the state capital this year for achieving what many believed was impossible — growing apples and pomegranates in arid land considered unsuitable for fruit cultivation.

Through years of experimentation, perseverance and chemical-free farming, Santosh Devi transformed dry land into a productive orchard. Her work in pomegranate cultivation earned district- and state-level recognition, while her apples — weighing nearly 200 grams each — drew attention for thriving in harsh conditions. Some of her pomegranates weigh up to 800 grams.

Her selection is being widely seen as a symbol of women’s empowerment and respect for farmers. Villagers say the honour has inspired women across the region to experiment, innovate and become self-reliant.

A strong advocate of chemical-free farming, Santosh Devi warns that excessive use of chemicals is poisoning soil and harming public health. Alongside farming, she is deeply involved in environmental conservation, planting nearly 80,000 saplings every year with the help of fellow farmers.

Once, her family survived on an income of just Rs3,000 a month. Today, Santosh Devi earns around Rs40,000 monthly from farming — proof, she says, that agriculture can be profitable with the right approach.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.