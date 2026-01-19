Santosh Devi’s arid-land farming success has earned her a Republic Day invitation
Dubai: From the arid fields of Rajasthan to an invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Santosh Devi’s journey has become a story of grit, innovation and quiet revolution.
A native of Beri village in Sikar district, Santosh Devi has been invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations in the state capital this year for achieving what many believed was impossible — growing apples and pomegranates in arid land considered unsuitable for fruit cultivation.
The invitation, which arrived by post, quickly became a moment of celebration in her village, filling residents with pride.
Through years of experimentation, perseverance and chemical-free farming, Santosh Devi transformed dry land into a productive orchard. Her work in pomegranate cultivation earned district- and state-level recognition, while her apples — weighing nearly 200 grams each — drew attention for thriving in harsh conditions. Some of her pomegranates weigh up to 800 grams.
Speaking to IANS, Santosh Devi said she received the invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan three days ago.
“I feel my 17 years of struggle and hard work have finally paid off,” she said.
Her selection is being widely seen as a symbol of women’s empowerment and respect for farmers. Villagers say the honour has inspired women across the region to experiment, innovate and become self-reliant.
“Women should not remain confined to the kitchen,” Santosh Devi said. “They must step out, work independently and build their own livelihoods.”
Today, her efforts have inspired thousands of women to take up horticulture as a source of income.
Who are invited?
10,000 special invitees chosen to recognise grassroots contributions and boost Jan Bhagidari
Invitees include: Mann ki Baat participants, Lakhpati Didis, Kartavya Bhawan construction workers, start-up founders, innovators, MSMEs, natural-farming practitioners and self-help groups
Others on the list: ISRO scientists from Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan, international sports medalists, Atal Tinkering Lab students, PM Shramyogi Maandhan beneficiaries, rehabilitated transgenders and beggars under PM SMILE
Special groups attending: Youth Exchange Programme delegates, Global Buddhist Summit monks, Olympiad medal winners, Veer Gatha winners, sarpanches achieving scheme saturation, PM Awaas Yojana beneficiaries, women artisans under Mahila Coir Yojana
Chief Guests: European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Parade highlights: 150 years of Vande Mataram, 30 tableaux, 2,500 artists and a showcase of Atmanirbhar Bharat
Military display: BrahMos and Akash missiles; flypast by 29 aircraft including Rafale, Su-30, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 and C-295
Additional events: Visits to National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and interactions with Union Ministers
Notable first: First Republic Day Parade after Operation SindoorFarming without chemicals
A strong advocate of chemical-free farming, Santosh Devi warns that excessive use of chemicals is poisoning soil and harming public health. Alongside farming, she is deeply involved in environmental conservation, planting nearly 80,000 saplings every year with the help of fellow farmers.
She is also encouraging her son to pursue a degree in Agriculture, hoping to expand the family’s farming enterprise further.
Once, her family survived on an income of just Rs3,000 a month. Today, Santosh Devi earns around Rs40,000 monthly from farming — proof, she says, that agriculture can be profitable with the right approach.
In 2016–17, she received a Rs1 lakh award from then Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje — a turning point that strengthened her belief in her work.
