AI monitoring, online room bookings and new pilgrim services to debut in November
Thiruvananthapuram: In a major overhaul of the Sabarimala pilgrimage, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Friday announced a series of sweeping reforms, including complete digitisation of pilgrim services, AI-based crowd management and a significant expansion of online accommodation booking, ahead of the two-month annual pilgrimage season beginning in the middle of November.
Announcing the measures, TDB President K. Jayakumar made it clear that the Ayyappa Sangamam would no longer be held. Jayakumar said Lord Ayyappa does not require any publicity, indicating that the Board would instead focus on improving facilities and ensuring a hassle-free pilgrimage experience for devotees.
The decision assumes political significance as the last Ayyappa Sangamam had triggered widespread controversy.
The participation of then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan had drawn sharp criticism from several quarters, with political observers later citing the event as one of the factors that alienated sections of traditional devotees and contributed to the Left Democratic Front's electoral drubbing in the Assembly elections.
As part of the digital transformation, all accommodation at Sannidhanam will now be managed through an online booking system.
Of the 690 rooms available, only 190 had been allotted online earlier.
Following a comprehensive review, the Board has decided to make 550 rooms available for online booking this season, abolishing the long-standing security deposit.
Pilgrims will be able to reserve rooms by paying the rent in advance along with a service charge of Rs 50.
Housekeeping services, hitherto absent, will be outsourced, while 60 additional rooms will be constructed at Sabari Guest House, subject to the approval of the High Power Committee and the Kerala High Court.
The Board will also establish AI-enabled control rooms both at its headquarters and at Sannidhanam to monitor pilgrim movement and manage crowds more efficiently.
With bookings for the popular Padi Pooja already full until 2048, the Board has decided, with the Thantri's approval, to conduct five Padi Poojas a day instead of one.
In another significant welfare measure, the families of the 54 pilgrims who died during the previous pilgrimage season will receive Rs 1 lakh in insurance assistance each from a fund created through the Rs 5 collected with every virtual queue ticket.
The Board is also in discussions with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to introduce comprehensive insurance coverage for pilgrims starting this season.
Jayakumar said Sannidhanam and its surroundings would undergo an extensive post-monsoon deep cleaning through the Clean Kerala Company.
Individual sponsorship of the Annadanam scheme will also be discontinued, with the Board opting instead to serve a standard Kerala-style meal to all pilgrims.
The Board also announced that the Vasthuvidya Gurukulam would serve as consultant for future construction works at Sabarimala, while a dedicated technical quality engineering team would oversee infrastructure at transit centres to ensure uniform standards across the pilgrimage route.
--IANS
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