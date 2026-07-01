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MLA claims Rs35 crore offer: Inside alleged plot to topple Vijay government

Probe centres on alleged plan to trigger resignations by 15 ruling MLAs

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026
TVK chief Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026
IANS

Dubai: Tamil Nadu Police are investigating an alleged conspiracy to destabilise the Vijay-led TVK government after the state intelligence department claimed it foiled a purported plot less than two months after the administration took office.

According to police sources, the alleged plan involved engineering the simultaneous resignation of 15 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs in a bid to bring down the government.

The investigation began after a complaint by TVK MLA N. Elaiyaraja from Uthangarai. Acting on the complaint, officials arrested an employee of a consultancy firm in Chennai before detaining two more people from Karur. Investigators are now probing the alleged conspiracy and whether others were involved, NDTV reported.

During the investigation, officials are also examining alleged links between some of the arrested persons and DMK MLA Senthil Balaji, though no charges have been announced against him.

MLA alleges Rs35 crore offer

According to the complaint, Elaiyaraja alleged that a representative of consultancy firm IPDS offered him Rs35 crore to support a no-confidence motion against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar, a senior TVK leader.

The MLA further alleged that he was later threatened and warned not to disclose the offer to anyone.

Sources told NDTV that one of those arrested is allegedly close to Senthil Balaji and his brother, Ashok. Police have not officially confirmed those claims.

How TVK formed the government

  • TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly election.

  • It fell short of the 118-seat majority in the 234-member House.

  • The party secured support from allies and independents.

  • Governor invited TVK to form the government.

  • Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister less than two months ago.

TVK targets DMK

Tamil Nadu minister C.T. Nirmal Kumar accused the DMK of attempting to destabilise the government and demanded strict action against everyone allegedly involved.

“Individuals directly associated with Senthil Balaji, as well as those from the so-called ‘Karur Gang’, are directly implicated in this matter. The police must take legal action and arrest everyone involved,” Kumar said.

He also alleged that the DMK had joined hands with the AIADMK leadership to engineer defections from the ruling party.

According to Kumar, several TVK legislators were allegedly offered between Rs10 crore and Rs50 crore to switch sides.

He further claimed that key DMK leaders, acting on the instructions of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, had contacted multiple TVK MLAs. The DMK has denied the allegation.

DMK rejects allegations

The DMK dismissed the accusations, alleging that the ruling party was attempting to influence public opinion by selectively leaking details of an ongoing investigation.

“TVK just wants to create a public perception by leaking investigation details. This shows they are low on facts and only want to create a narrative,” DMK spokesperson A. Saravanan told NDTV.

He challenged the government to arrest Senthil Balaji if it had credible evidence against him.

Political rivalry

The latest controversy comes against the backdrop of a long-running political rivalry between TVK founder and Chief Minister Vijay and Senthil Balaji.

During the recent Assembly election campaign, Vijay accused Balaji of conspiring to trigger a stampede at a campaign rally in Karur to discredit him. Balaji denied the allegation.

The police investigation into the alleged conspiracy is continuing, and officials are yet to announce whether further arrests or charges will follow.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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