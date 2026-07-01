MLA claims Rs35 crore offer: Inside alleged plot to topple Vijay government

Dubai: Tamil Nadu Police are investigating an alleged conspiracy to destabilise the Vijay-led TVK government after the state intelligence department claimed it foiled a purported plot less than two months after the administration took office.

The investigation began after a complaint by TVK MLA N. Elaiyaraja from Uthangarai. Acting on the complaint, officials arrested an employee of a consultancy firm in Chennai before detaining two more people from Karur. Investigators are now probing the alleged conspiracy and whether others were involved, NDTV reported.

During the investigation, officials are also examining alleged links between some of the arrested persons and DMK MLA Senthil Balaji, though no charges have been announced against him.

“Individuals directly associated with Senthil Balaji, as well as those from the so-called ‘Karur Gang’, are directly implicated in this matter. The police must take legal action and arrest everyone involved,” Kumar said.

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