In her post, the actress hinted she foresaw Vijay’s victory in the state elections
Dubai: Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for TVK chief Vijay Thalapathy following his impressive victory in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The win is especially significant as it marks the actor-turned-politician’s electoral debut.
His ‘Jana Nayagan’ co-star Pooja Hegde revealed that she had predicted the victory in advance. Taking to Instagram, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s set, where she playfully hinted at Vijay’s win.
In the clip, a question on a whiteboard reads, “Who wins the elections?” Pooja then gestures towards Vijay with a wink, suggesting he and his party would emerge victorious. The light-hearted moment left Vijay blushing, and he covered his face before walking away.
“Guess I called it before it happened? Here’s to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir @actorvijay,” she captioned the post.
Earlier, Pooja had also shared a photo with Vijay on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Congratulations, actor Vijay sir. This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only. Party time. Let’s gooo.”
Vijay secured victories in both constituencies he contested — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.
Several members of the film industry also extended their wishes on social media. Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “The verdict is out!! Huge congratulations to @actorvijay on this incredible and monumental victory. May the force be with you, may you tirelessly work for the good of the people.”
Keerthy Suresh added, “You don’t get here by just being loved, but also by being hated. Through the noise and all that hatred, you never gave up and always showed up. This is pure hard work, commitment and passion for the people. Like I’ve said before, you’re an emotion, and this win is a testament to that and the start of a new legacy.”
With inputs from Agencies